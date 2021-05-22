UrduPoint.com
West Indies’ Bravo, Sunil Narine Available For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:50 PM

West Indies’ Bravo, Sunil Narine available for remaining PSL 6 matches

The PCB and franchises are holding discussion for the event and its arrangements in the Abu Dhabi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Popular West Indies’ stars Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo are available to play remaining tmatches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition.

The Sources said that All-rounder Brave would be available for some matches of the PSL while Narine—the off-spinner, has conveyed to Pakistan cricket board (PCB) his availability to play remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

Many of the international players have expressed excuse to take part in PSL 6th edition for the reasons best known to them and the franchises are forced to look replacement of the foreign cricketers.

According to some reports, Australia’s Ben Cutting, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and Mahmudullah, Usman Khwaja and Joe Burns, South Africa’s George Linde have pulled out from the competition.

It may be mentioned here that Abu Dhabi would host PSL 6’s remainder in early June. Franchises and PCB are holding discussions for the event and its arrangements.

