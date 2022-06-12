UrduPoint.com

West Indies Cricket Team Analyst Hospitalized

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

The analyst of West Indies cricket team, Avenesh Seetaram, was taken to a private healthcare facility in Multan on Saturday after suffering from "stomach discomfort".

The West Indies team was in the city of saints for three ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches with Pakistan out of which two matches have already been played.

After experiencing stomach discomfort and sickness overnight, he was admitted to the hospital in Multan for monitoring and rehydration.

The two teams locked horns on June 8 and 10 with Pakistan winning both matches to seal the series.

The next encounter was going to be played on Sunday (June 12) at Multan Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan squad, has won the opening match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs were looking to complete a clean sweep of the series.

The Green Shirts have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.

