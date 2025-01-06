West Indies cricket team arrive for test series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The West Indies Test cricket squad led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite landed in Islamabad on Monday, marking the beginning of their anticipated tour of Pakistan.

The team has arrived to set the stage for a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Prior to the official Test matches, they will play a three-day tour match against the Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 to 12 at the Islamabad Club, allowing players to acclimatize and fine-tune their strategies.

The first Test match will commence on January 17 in Multan, with the second Test following on January 25 at the same venue.