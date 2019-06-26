UrduPoint.com
West Indies Legend Lara Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:06 PM

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was given the all-clear and discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted because of chest pains

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was given the all-clear and discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted because of chest pains.

"He was discharged at 12:00 pm (0630 GMT). His condition is normal," a spokesman for the hospital told AFP.

Lara was rushed to hospital on Tuesday in India's financial capital where he is currently working for Star sports, the official broadcasters of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

The 50-year-old Trinidadian underwent an angiography "as a precaution", he said. "His health is good," he added.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle wished Lara a "speedy recovery" from Manchester where the team will play their World Cup game against India on Thursday.

"We are wishing him well. Although I don't know what transpired with Brian," Gayle told reporters at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"But like I say we wish him well.

Hopefully he'll have a speedy recovery and get him back on the puck as soon as possible," said Gayle.

Lara released an audio recording on Tuesday night in which he said he was "fine".

"I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning," he said, thanking people for their concern.

He added that he was "chilling" in his hospital bed watching the England versus Australia match and joked that he hoped Australia would win.

"Not a big fan of England," he said.

Australia went on to thump England by 64 runs to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

One of the best batsmen of all time, Lara holds two world records -- the highest Test score of 400 not out, and the highest first class knock of 501 that he scored in the English county championship in 1994.

The former skipper retired in 2007 after a dismal West Indies campaign in the World Cup.

