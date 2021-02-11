UrduPoint.com
West Indies Make Positive Start In Second Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies got off to a positive start in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, reaching 84-1 at lunch on the opening day Thursday.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite remained unbeaten on 39 alongside Shayne Moseley, six not out, during the break after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Taijul islam was the only Bangladeshi bowler with any success as he dismissed opener John Campbell for 36.

Campbell was judged leg-before after he attempted a sweep off a flighted delivery, only to miss the line.

The left-hander reviewed the decision of the on-field umpire but the television replay showed he was struck plumb on his front foot.

Campbell was earlier given leg-before off seamer Abu Jayed on 13 but the decision was reversed after a review.

The 27-year-old Jamaican led the initial batting charge for the West Indies, hitting five fours and a six off off-spinner Nayeem Hasan straight over long on.

The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong with the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.

Bangladesh have made three changes.

Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun replaced injured Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan respectively while Abu Jayed came in for Mustafizur Rahman.

The West Indies have included Alzarri Joseph for Kemar Roach.

