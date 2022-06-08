West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hope and Brooke fight back after early Shaheen’s early blow in the first ODI match against Pakistan at Multan Stadium.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) West Indies (WI) scored 69 after 15 overs during their first One-Day International (ODI) match against Pakistan at Multan Stadium.

The visiting team had lost one wicket while Hope and Brooke were on the crease to fight back. Shaheen Afridi had made an early blow, putting the windies under pressure.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss against the hosts and decided to bat first in the opening match of Pakistan vs West Indies series in Multan.

The three-match series is part of the Super League cycle, and both teams are eager to earn the necessary points to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies squad

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.