West Indies Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test Against England

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :West Indies on Sunday named an unchanged squad for the second Test against England which starts in Barbados on Wednesday following the team's gritty draw in the series opener.

Nkrumah Bonner starred for the home side in Antigua with a career-best 123 in the first innings and 38 not out in the second innings on the final day.

His first knock was spread over a marathon nine hours.

"It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados," said cricket West Indies (CWI) chief selector Desmond Haynes.

"Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings.

"It was a hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task." After the second Test at Kensington Oval concludes on March 20, the final match will be held in Grenada from March 24-28.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

