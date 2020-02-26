West Indies opt to bowl in second Sri Lanka ODI

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka in Hambantota on Wednesday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka in Hambantota on Wednesday.

The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, have made one change from their opening loss on Saturday with Fabien Allen joining the XI In place of Hayden Walsh.

"We have identified the areas where we should work on," Pollard said at the toss. "Small discussions and we need to tick the right boxes. Hopefully, the result goes our way." Sri Lanka remain unchanged from their one-wicket win in Colombo.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne said batting first was always on their mind.

"We would've batted first anyway.

The wicket looks good," said Karunaratne.

"No changes as we want to retain the winning combination. All the batters got good starts, the bowlers will do well here hopefully." Teams Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)fk/aph