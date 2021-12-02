West Indies out for 253, lead Sri Lanka by 49 in 2nd Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :West Indies were bowled out for 253 runs in their first innings against Sri Lanka after tea on the third day of the second Test in Galle on Wednesday.

From 166 for two, West Indies collapsed to 208 for eight before a 38 run ninth-wicket stand gave them some consolation.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 72 runs while Sri Lankan off-spinner Ramesh Mendis picked up career best figures of 6-70.