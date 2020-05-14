UrduPoint.com
West Indies Players Will Not Be Forced To Tour England: Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:11 PM

West Indies cricketers will not be "coerced" into touring England if they are reluctant to do so during the coronavirus crisis, according to West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave

The Caribbean side are due to travel to play a three-Test series, which has been postponed until July at the earliest.

Grave said a "wide pool" of players had been consulted and none of them would be obliged to tour.

"There will be no coercing players into this tour," Grave told BBC Radio.

