West Indies' Pollard chooses to bat in decisive Australia ODI

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won his first toss of the series and has opted to bat first in the decisive final fixture of the three-match One-Day International series against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday.

On the heels of a four-wicket win in Saturday's second match to level the contest, the home side have brought Shimron Hetmyer back into their middle-order at the expense of Jason Mohammed.

Australia have made three changes to their line-up as opening batsman Ben McDermott is ruled out through an injury sustained in the field in the second match, while pacers Wes Agar and Riley Meredith are replaced by senior seamer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Ashton Agar.

All-rounder Dan Christian takes McDermott's place in the eleven, with another all-rounder, Moises Henriques, expected to be promoted up the order to open alongside Josh Philippe.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia - Alex Carey (captain/wicketkeeper), Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Leslie Reifer (BAR)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson