West Indies Post 146-6 In Third T20 Against India

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

West Indies post 146-6 in third T20 against India

West Indies totalled 146 for six batting first against India in the final fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday

Providence, Guyana, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :West Indies totalled 146 for six batting first against India in the final fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after victories in the back-to-back matches at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend.

Brief score:West Indies 146-6 (K. Pollard 58, R. Powell 32; D. Chahar 3-4, N. Saini 2-34) v IndiaToss: India

