UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Recall Bravo And Hetmyer For New Zealand Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

West Indies recall Bravo and Hetmyer for New Zealand tour

Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer were named Friday in the West Indies squad for a proposed two-Test series in New Zealand, having turned down invitations for the tour of England earlier this year

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer were named Friday in the West Indies squad for a proposed two-Test series in New Zealand, having turned down invitations for the tour of England earlier this year.

The top-order batsmen both opted out of the Test series against England in July that marked the return of international cricket following the coronavirus shutdown.

Bravo and Hetmyer have been recalled along with fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, who also skipped the England tour, as part of a 15-man squad backed up by six reserve players.

Hetmyer and Paul were also included in the T20 squad for a three-match series that precedes the two Tests.

West Indies are due to play the first Test in Hamilton from December 3-7. The second is scheduled for Wellington from December 11-15.

Both series are subject to clearance from the two teams' cricket boards and the New Zealand government.

"The return of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul will bolster the team," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"I expect that Darren will solidify the top-order, hopefully making it more productive, while Shimron gives the squad more options in the middle-order and it is another opportunity for him to show how good a player he is.

"Keemo provides another wicket taking seam option." All-rounder Andre Russell and top-order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have chosen not to participate in the tour.

Shai Hope was omitted from the Test squad following a sustained poor run of form. He scored just 105 runs in six innings in three Tests against England.

"Shai is a player who I think has a tremendous future in Test cricket but at the moment he needs to reorganise his Test match game and get his batting in the longest version, back to its best," said Harper.

Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden SealesT20 squad:Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Poor Hamilton Brooks Cornwall Brandon Shannon Harper Wellington Powell Shane Dowrich Evin Lewis Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer July December From Government Best New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19: Weekly infections explode in Europe

5 minutes ago

The suburban women aiming to S.W.A.T. away Trump

5 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition on public issues ..

5 minutes ago

Belgian university trials saliva tests to track co ..

15 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.1 million: AF ..

15 minutes ago

Sudan hails deal with US energy giant General Elec ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.