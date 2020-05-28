UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies' Roach Eager To Tour England Despite Virus Risk

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

West Indies' Roach eager to tour England despite virus risk

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says it would be "good" to be back in England, indicating that the Caribbean side's tour would go ahead despite the coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says it would be "good" to be back in England, indicating that the Caribbean side's tour would go ahead despite the coronavirus.

The cricket West Indies board was due to meet on Thursday in the hope of signing off on the three-Test trip, originally meant to take place in June but delayed by the global spread of COVID-19.

The England and Wales Cricket Board remains confident the matches can be played behind closed doors at "bio-secure" venues, with the fixtures now provisionally scheduled to start on July 8, 16 and 24 at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Old Trafford.

Barbados-born Roach, 31, returned to training this week and the paceman made it clear he expects to be heading towards England soon.

"Going to England will bring back some good memories. I love playing in England, very good facilities and wonderful atmosphere," he told windiescricket.com.

"Even though we won't be playing in front the fans this time, it will still be quite good. I had a good series last time.

"My goal is (to reach) 200 wickets when we go to England -- that's the personal goal. The team goal is to win the series."Roach was a key member of the West Indies side that enjoyed a 2-1 series win at home to England in 2019.

He has 42 wickets in 10 Tests against England, at an average of 26.59.

Related Topics

Cricket Wales Old Trafford June July 2019 National University Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

31 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

31 minutes ago

All set for aerial spray to control locust summer ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus test and trace system begins in Englan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.