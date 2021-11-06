UrduPoint.com

West Indies Set The Target Of 158 For Australia To Chase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to chase

Poland with 44 and amazing strikes by Fussel led West Indies to a strong position against the Australians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) West Indies has set the target of 158 for Australia in the 38th match of T20 World Cup super 12 stage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Poland with 44 scores and pushed his team to the strong position while Fussel just cemented it by striking two sixes on last two balls of the last over.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh

Related Topics

T20 World Australia Abu Dhabi David Mitchell Adam Zampa Evin Lewis Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer

Recent Stories

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospec ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospects of Nuclear Talks' Resumptio ..

3 minutes ago
 751 transporters fined on overloading in previous ..

751 transporters fined on overloading in previous month

5 minutes ago
 Fraudster held in cheque dishonor case

Fraudster held in cheque dishonor case

5 minutes ago
 Spain police hold 11 after passengers flee emergen ..

Spain police hold 11 after passengers flee emergency landing

5 minutes ago
 VWAS protests in front of KPC

VWAS protests in front of KPC

5 minutes ago
 Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane ca ..

Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane caused price hike: Finance Minis ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.