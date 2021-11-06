West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to chase

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland with 44 and amazing strikes by Fussel led West Indies to a strong position against the Australians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) West Indies has set the target of 158 for Australia in the 38th match of T20 World Cup super 12 stage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Poland with 44 scores and pushed his team to the strong position while Fussel just cemented it by striking two sixes on last two balls of the last over.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh