West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

Hosts Sri Lanka were bowled out for 204 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Hosts Sri Lanka were bowled out for 204 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday.

The hosts collapsed before lunch after resuming on 113-1 overnight, losing their last nine wickets for 91 runs in an onslaught by left-arm spin duo Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican, who shared nine wickets between them.

Permaul finished with career-best figures of 5-35.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.