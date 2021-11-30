UrduPoint.com

West Indies Spinners Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 204

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:58 AM

West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

Hosts Sri Lanka were bowled out for 204 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Hosts Sri Lanka were bowled out for 204 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday.

The hosts collapsed before lunch after resuming on 113-1 overnight, losing their last nine wickets for 91 runs in an onslaught by left-arm spin duo Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican, who shared nine wickets between them.

Permaul finished with career-best figures of 5-35.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Lead Jomel Warrican

Recent Stories

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Banglade ..

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Bangladesh Test

1 minute ago
 KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output B ..

KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output Butadiene Rubbers, Launch Slate ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh b ..

Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh by eight wickets

27 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First ..

Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First Time Since September 10

13 minutes ago
 Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to ..

Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant

13 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget ..

UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget our martyrs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.