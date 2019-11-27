UrduPoint.com
West Indies Spinners Peg Back Afghanistan In One-off Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Afghanistan stuttered after a steady start by losing two wickets just before lunch to reach 90 for three on the first day of the one-off Test against West Indies on Wednesday.

West Indies spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican took all three Afghanistan wickets after Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field in Afghanistan's "home" Test which is being played in Lucknow, India.

Ibrahim Zadran was first to fall for 17 to Cornwall with the score on 28, caught by Holder at leg slip attempting a sweep.

Javed Ahmadi made 39, including a six and five fours, before he was caught by Shamarh Brooks at deep long-off off a Warrican delivery with the score on 84 just before lunch.

And West Indies went into the interval the happier side after Ihsanullah became Cornwall's second victim when he edged a forward prod at what turned out to be the last ball of the morning session to Shai Hope at slip to be out for 24.

Afghanistan, who were awarded Test status in 2017 and lost their first five-day match against India, picked two debutants in their starting eleven -- middle-order batsman Nasir Jamal and left-arm spinner Amir Hamza.

The Afghans claimed their maiden Test victory in March when they beat fellow newcomers Ireland before defeating Bangladesh in September.

