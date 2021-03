West Indies squad to face Sri Lanka in 1st Test

West Indies squad to face Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 21-25

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :West Indies squad to face Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 21-25: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican