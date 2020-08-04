UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies T20 Series In Australia Called Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

West Indies T20 series in Australia called off

Sydney, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's October Twenty20 series against the West Indies was called off Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the international sporting Calendar.

It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month's one-day international series against Zimbabwe.

Cricket Australia said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose.

"In light of this development... it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.

The series will be take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.

Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Despite the logistical difficulties, cricket Australia insists a money-spinning four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed.

They have been less vocal about the fate of the first-ever Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which is due to be held in Perth in late November.

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Australia Perth Zimbabwe October November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

10 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.