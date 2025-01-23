West Indies to play natural game in 2nd test: Alick

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) West Indies batter Alick Athanaze emphasized the importance of adaptability and sticking

to the team's strengths ahead of the second Test match against Pakistan.

Talking to the media during a practice session at Multan cricket Stadium on Thursday, Athanaze

said, "It was all about reading the game and conditions, adding that the team will approach

the second test with natural game, making necessary adjustments as needed."

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the first test, Athanaze acknowledged the tricky nature

of the pitch in Multan.

He said that the wicket does not suit my game. He said that batting here

was very difficult, and credit must be given to Noman and Sajid for reading the conditions

brilliantly and exploiting them to their advantage.

He also commended the efforts of his team, saying, "I would not say Pakistan batted exceptionally

well; instead, I believe we bowled well and created challenges for them", adding that execution

on the field was what matters most."

The West Indies will aim to bounce back in the second test, leaning on their adaptability and resilience in challenging Subcontinent conditions.