Open Menu

West Indies To Play Natural Game In 2nd Test: Alick

Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

West Indies to play natural game in 2nd test: Alick

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) West Indies batter Alick Athanaze emphasized the importance of adaptability and sticking

to the team's strengths ahead of the second Test match against Pakistan.

Talking to the media during a practice session at Multan cricket Stadium on Thursday, Athanaze

said, "It was all about reading the game and conditions, adding that the team will approach

the second test with natural game, making necessary adjustments as needed."

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the first test, Athanaze acknowledged the tricky nature

of the pitch in Multan.

He said that the wicket does not suit my game. He said that batting here

was very difficult, and credit must be given to Noman and Sajid for reading the conditions

brilliantly and exploiting them to their advantage.

He also commended the efforts of his team, saying, "I would not say Pakistan batted exceptionally

well; instead, I believe we bowled well and created challenges for them", adding that execution

on the field was what matters most."

The West Indies will aim to bounce back in the second test, leaning on their adaptability and resilience in challenging Subcontinent conditions.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

40 minutes ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

1 hour ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

1 hour ago
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

1 hour ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

1 hour ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

1 hour ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

1 hour ago
 Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports