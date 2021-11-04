West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

(@FahadShabbir)

PCB says that West Indies and Pakistan will play three T20Is and three ODIs at Karachi stadium in December.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) West Indies would tour Pakistan next month to play three T20 matches and three One Day Internationals, Pakistan cricket board confirmed on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PCB said that the windies would arrive in Pakistan in December and the all the matches would be played at Karachi Cricket Stadium.

The PCB has also shared the schedule of all six matches between Pakistan and west Indies.

West Indies is the first team to tour Pakistan after England and New Zealand cancelled their Pakistan tours due to ‘security reasons’. India played role in cancelation of foreign teams’ tours to Pakistan by spreading fake information and online threats to the foreign players.

Pakistan has improved security situation and it is the reason that now West Indies has confirmed its tour to play at the local grounds of the country.