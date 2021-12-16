UrduPoint.com

West Indies Tour Of Pakistan In Balance After More Covid Cases

Thu 16th December 2021

Five more members of the West Indies cricket squad -- including three players -- have tested positive for Covid, officials said Thursday, leaving the rest of their Pakistan tour hanging in the balance

Four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series.

Cricket West Indies officials said they would meet with their Pakistan counterparts later Thursday "once all members of the touring party have been tested again" to determine whether they can continue.

Any cancellation would be a huge blow to Pakistan, which has seen tours by New Zealand and England called off in recent months on security grounds.

Pakistan won the first two Twenty20 matches against West Indies with dead rubber to be due to played later Thursday.

The three ODIs are scheduled for December 18, 20 and 22.

West Indies officials said the latest positive test results in the squad came from wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and physician Akshai Mansingh.

Left-arm pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, along with a team official.

