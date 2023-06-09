West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) In a recent development, there have been discussions within the International cricket Council (ICC) regarding the potential alteration of the hosting arrangements for the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

According to reports, the original plans for the tournaments may undergo changes, with West Indies/USA and Pakistan being considered as alternative hosts.

The proposed switch would involve West Indies/USA hosting the Champions Trophy instead of the T20 World Cup, while Pakistan would potentially receive monetary compensation for the change.

Although these discussions are still in their early stages and have been conducted verbally, broadcasters involved in the upcoming ICC media rights are said to be in agreement with this proposal.

The main driving factor behind the proposed change is the scheduling constraints faced by the United Kingdom, which can only accommodate events in the May-June window. As a result, Ireland and Scotland are being considered as potential hosts for the T20 World Cup, as the original schedule aligns with this timeframe.

Shifting the Champions Trophy to West Indies/USA would provide the United States with an additional year to develop the necessary infrastructure required for hosting the tournament.

Moreover, due to its smaller number of matches, the Champions Trophy is considered a more logistically viable option for the West Indies and the USA.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the current state of infrastructure in the USA. Hosting an event of the magnitude of the T20 World Cup poses significant challenges, particularly due to the lack of ready venues. Additionally, broadcasters in the sub-continent, where returns are typically high, may face potential financial losses if the tournament is held in the far west.

It is important to note that none of the countries involved in the hosting arrangements have signed the official "hosting agreements" yet. The process for initiating these agreements is expected to commence during the ICC annual conference in Durban, scheduled for July. As part of the potential swap, the ICC may approach the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to seek their agreement and explore the possibility of providing financial compensation for the change.

Further updates on the potential changes to the hosting of the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy are awaited as discussions progress within the ICC.