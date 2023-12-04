Open Menu

West Indies V England 1st ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2023 | 09:00 AM

West Indies v England 1st ODI scores

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Brief scores of the first One-Day International of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday:

England 325 all out off 50 overs (H. Brook 71, Z. Crawley 48, P.

Salt 45; G. Motie 2-49, O. Thomas 2-57, R. Shepherd 2-77)

West Indies 326-6 off 48.5 overs (S. Hope 109 n.o., A. Athanaze 66, R. Shepherd 48; R. Ahmed 2-40, G. Atkinson 2-62, L. Livingstone 1-50)

result: West Indies won by four wickets

Toss: England

Related Topics

Livingstone Sunday All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

1 day ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

1 day ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

1 day ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

1 day ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

1 day ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

1 day ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

1 day ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

1 day ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

1 day ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports