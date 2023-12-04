West Indies v England 1st ODI scores

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Brief scores of the first One-Day International of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday:

England 325 all out off 50 overs (H. Brook 71, Z. Crawley 48, P.

Salt 45; G. Motie 2-49, O. Thomas 2-57, R. Shepherd 2-77)

West Indies 326-6 off 48.5 overs (S. Hope 109 n.o., A. Athanaze 66, R. Shepherd 48; R. Ahmed 2-40, G. Atkinson 2-62, L. Livingstone 1-50)

result: West Indies won by four wickets

Toss: England