West Indies V Pakistan Second Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:50 AM

West Indies v Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after the opening day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday: Pakistan 1st Innings Abid Ali c Blackwood b Roach 1 Imran Butt c da Silva b Seales 1 Azhar Ali c da Silva b Roach 0 Babar Azam c Holder b Roach 75 Fawad Alam retired hurt 76 Mohammad Rizwan not out 22 Faheem Ashraf not out 23 Extras (b1, lb8, nb5) 14 Total (74 overs, 4 wkts) 212 To bat: Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Abid Ali), 2-2 (Azhar Ali), 3-2 (Imran Butt), 4-168 (Babar Azam) Bowling: K.

Roach 17-6-49-3 (1nb), J. Seales 11-3-25-1, A. Joseph 12-1-54-0, J. Holder 15-7-25-0, K. Mayers 11-5-17-0 (2nb), R. Chase 7-0-27-0, N. Bonner 1-0-6-0 (2nb) Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

