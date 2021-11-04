West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 35th match of this tournament between the West Indies and Sri Lanka. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 4th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as none of both teams can qualify for the semifinals from Group 1, and it is the last match of Sri Lanka in this tournament. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides West Indies and Sri Lanka, England, South Africa, Australia, and Bangladesh are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will not impact the qualification of semifinals but on Group positions of Group 1 for sure.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, you can see the live score of West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka at UrduPoint.

Past Records of West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. West Indies and Sri Lanka faced each other in 14 T20 International matches. West Indies and Sri Lanka both won 7 matches each.

As per this parameter, West Indies and Sri Lanka both are the favorites to win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now, let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of West Indies in T20 WC

West Indies had played 31 T20 World Cup matches before and won 17 out of these 31 matches. Also, West Indies played three matches in Super 12s, winning against Bangladesh and losing against England and South Africa.

The West Indies T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from the mistakes of the past games and perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Then West Indies can end this tournament with some reasonable results.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20 WC

Sri Lanka had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before and won 22 out of these 35 matches. In this tournament, Sri Lanka has won 3 out of 3 matches in Group A. Besides, it played four matches in Super 12s, winning against Bangladesh and losing against England, South Africa, and Australia.

The Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to end this tournament with some reasonable results.

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Rankings

West Indies has a better position than Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel West Indies is the favorite to win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 7500 points and a rating of 234.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 6447 points and a rating of 230.

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, West Indies has a 58.33 win percentage. In contrast, Sri Lanka has a 65.79 win percentage. As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, West Indies was the World Champion in 2012 and 2016 and semifinalist in 2009 and 2014. In contrast, Sri Lanka was the World Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010. However, they both can't be in the semifinals this time.

Besides all, West Indies is the favorite to win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Position in Group 1 Points Table

Sri Lanka is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They played four matches before, winning against Bangladesh losing against England, Australia, and South Africa. They currently have two points and a Net Run Rate of -0.590. If Sri Lanka wins this match, it will have a better position at the end of this tournament.

West Indies is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against Bangladesh and losing against England and South Africa. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -1.598. If West Indies wins this match, it will have a better position at the end of this tournament.

T20 WC 2021 Match 35 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of West Indies

The playing 11 of West Indies in T20 World Cup 2021 35th match will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh jr

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 35th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, West Indies is the favorite team to win the 35th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Besides, both have the same head-to-head history. In contrast, as per win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 1, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 35th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. We predict West Indies will have more chances to win the 35th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both West Indies and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 35 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.