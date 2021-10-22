UrduPoint.com

West Indies Wait On Russell Ahead Of T20 World Cup Opener With England

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:37 PM

West Indies wait on Russell ahead of T20 World Cup opener with England

Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday.

Russell has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered while playing for a Kolkata Knight Riders side led by England captain Eoin Morgan during the recent Indian Premier League.

"He (Russell) played in that warm-up game a couple days ago, and it was just like a trial for him because he hadn't played a cricket match in about three weeks, three to four weeks," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Friday.

"Let's see what transpires in this last (training) session."West Indies beat England in a thrilling final when the tournament was last staged five years ago.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Indian Premier League Dubai Kolkata

Recent Stories

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 US Joins OECD Ban on Export Credits for Coal Power ..

US Joins OECD Ban on Export Credits for Coal Power Generation Technology - Treas ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in Serbia Rejects Decision of Koso ..

Russian Embassy in Serbia Rejects Decision of Kosovar 'Government' to 'Expel' Di ..

2 minutes ago
 EU chief says no funds for border 'barbed wire and ..

EU chief says no funds for border 'barbed wire and walls'

2 minutes ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to c ..

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to continue till Nov 6

2 minutes ago
 Syria Welcomes Steps by Arab States to Rebuild Tie ..

Syria Welcomes Steps by Arab States to Rebuild Ties - Lawmaker

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.