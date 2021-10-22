West Indies wait on Russell ahead of T20 World Cup opener with England

Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday.

Russell has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered while playing for a Kolkata Knight Riders side led by England captain Eoin Morgan during the recent Indian Premier League.

"He (Russell) played in that warm-up game a couple days ago, and it was just like a trial for him because he hadn't played a cricket match in about three weeks, three to four weeks," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Friday.

"Let's see what transpires in this last (training) session."West Indies beat England in a thrilling final when the tournament was last staged five years ago.