UrduPoint.com

West Indies Win Toss And Field In Second Test Against Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 07:54 PM

West Indies win toss and field in second Test against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss again and once more put Bangladesh in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss again and once more put Bangladesh in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

On a surface expected to offer considerable assistance to the faster bowlers, the home side left out left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who made his debut in the first Test, with fast-medium bowler Anderson Phillip stepping up to make his debut as part of an all-pace attack.

Comprehensively beaten by seven wickets in just over three days in the first Test in Antigua, Bangladesh have omitted out-of-form former captain Mominul Haque and seamer Mustafizur Rahman with Anamul Haque and Shoriful islam, who was flown in from Dhaka ahead of the second Test, taking their places in the final eleven.

Teams West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wkt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wkt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Attack Bangladesh Dhaka Anderson Anamul Haque Mominul Haque Tamim Iqbal Mustafizur Rahman Nurul Hasan Richard Illingworth Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe From

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to resolve issues related to mee ..

Steps being taken to resolve issues related to meeting requirements of trading c ..

54 seconds ago
 PM, CM Balochistan discuss administrative matters, ..

PM, CM Balochistan discuss administrative matters, political situation

56 seconds ago
 Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe ..

Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe air travel

57 seconds ago
 4 street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

4 street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

59 seconds ago
 Bids to smuggle wheat foiled, 1750 bags confiscate ..

Bids to smuggle wheat foiled, 1750 bags confiscated

30 minutes ago
 Show-cause notices issued to 9 price control magis ..

Show-cause notices issued to 9 price control magistrates

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.