West Indies win toss and field in second Test against Bangladesh

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss again and once more put Bangladesh in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

On a surface expected to offer considerable assistance to the faster bowlers, the home side left out left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who made his debut in the first Test, with fast-medium bowler Anderson Phillip stepping up to make his debut as part of an all-pace attack.

Comprehensively beaten by seven wickets in just over three days in the first Test in Antigua, Bangladesh have omitted out-of-form former captain Mominul Haque and seamer Mustafizur Rahman with Anamul Haque and Shoriful islam, who was flown in from Dhaka ahead of the second Test, taking their places in the final eleven.

Teams West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wkt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wkt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)