West Indies win toss, bowl in second India ODI

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The West Indies, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after their opening win on Sunday, have made two changes to the starting line-up in their bid to take an unbeatable lead.

Fit-again Evin Lewis, who injured his knee while fielding in the deciding match of the Twenty20 series won by India 2-1 in Mumbai, and debutant Khary Pierre come in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh.

"Sometimes you don't know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing," Pollard said at the toss. "Important game for us, opportunity to win the series."India, led by Virat Kohli, have made one change with paceman Shardul Thakur included in the XI in place of Shivam Dube.

Kohli admitted he would have chosen to field first. "It's about wanting to do well. Even the first innings should have a lot of runs on offer."