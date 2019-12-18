UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Win Toss, Bowl In Second India ODI

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:14 PM

West Indies win toss, bowl in second India ODI

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The West Indies, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after their opening win on Sunday, have made two changes to the starting line-up in their bid to take an unbeatable lead.

Fit-again Evin Lewis, who injured his knee while fielding in the deciding match of the Twenty20 series won by India 2-1 in Mumbai, and debutant Khary Pierre come in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh.

"Sometimes you don't know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing," Pollard said at the toss. "Important game for us, opportunity to win the series."India, led by Virat Kohli, have made one change with paceman Shardul Thakur included in the XI in place of Shivam Dube.

Kohli admitted he would have chosen to field first. "It's about wanting to do well. Even the first innings should have a lot of runs on offer."

Related Topics

India Injured Mumbai Lead Pierre Virat Kohli Evin Lewis Shardul Thakur Sunday

Recent Stories

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republ ..

1 minute ago

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

4 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree on terms of mega-merger

13 seconds ago

1219 kanal land retrieved, Rs. 5 million recovered ..

15 seconds ago

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange, arrests five p ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.