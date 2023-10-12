West Indies Women-A, Thailand Women’s Emerging team to tour Pakistan

Pakistan will host West Indies Women-A and Thailand Women’s Emerging teams from October 18 to November 12 at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket. The tour includes bilateral fixtures and a tri-series involving the Pakistan Women’s-A team

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan will host West Indies Women-A and Thailand Women’s Emerging teams from October 18 to November 12 at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket. The tour includes bilateral fixtures and a tri-series involving the Pakistan Women’s-A team.

West Indies will arrive in Pakistan on October 18 and will take part in practice sessions before taking on the Pakistan emerging side in three one-day matches on October 24, 26 and 29.

Ghani Institute for Cricket in DHA will host the one-day fixtures scheduled on Oct 24 and 26, while the third one-day match will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium on October 29. Meanwhile, Thailand's women’s emerging side will reach Pakistan on October 28 and will take part in practice sessions until Nov 2.

The three sides will feature in a T20 tri-series from 3 to 8 November with all the participating teams playing two matches each. The top two teams will play the final of the tournament on 8 November. All matches of the tri-series will be played at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After the departure of the West Indies Women A on Nov 9, Pakistan Women A and Thailand women’s emerging team will lock horns in a two-match T20 series taking place on November 10 and 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This will be a first-of-its-kind tour of Pakistan involving women’s emerging and A side. On the other hand, Pakistan women’s U19 team will tour Bangladesh in January 2024 to feature in a T20 tri-series where Sri Lanka women’s U19 will be the third side.

In a bumper women’s international season 2023-24, Pakistan’s senior team is taking part in five ICC Women’s Championship series and 17 T20Is. They also recently took part in the 19th Asian Games in China.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket: “Women’s cricket is on the rise globally, and Pakistan women’s cricket is actively taking it forward.

We have recently hosted South Africa in Karachi and now hosting West Indies Women A and Thailand emerging team underscores the fact that a lot of activity is taking place in women’s cricket. The emerging series will not only enhance our players' skills but also encourage more investment in women's cricket infrastructure.

“We extend our gratitude to West Indies and Thailand for making this tour possible. We hope this series serves as a turning point for women's cricket in Pakistan, where we see more girls pursuing their cricketing dreams.”

The squad of Pakistan emerging women’s team will be announced in due course.

Schedule:

18 October - West Indies Women A arrival

24 October – First One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

26 October – Second One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

28 October – Thailand emerging team arrival

29 October – Third One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 November – Tri-series first T20 match (Pak Women A v WI Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – Tri-series 2nd T20 match (WI Women A v Thailand emerging); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 November – Tri-series 3rd T20 match (Pak Women A v Thailand emerging); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

8 November – Tri-series final; Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 November – West Indies Women A departs

10 November – First T20 (Pakistan Women A v Thailand emerging); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

11 November – Second T20 (Pakistan Women A v Thailand emerging); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

12 November – Thailand emerging team departs

