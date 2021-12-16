UrduPoint.com

West Indies'more Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:59 AM

West Indies'more players test positive for COVID-19

The name of the players and staff members have been kept secret until the Cricket West Indies makes any official statement.

KARACHI: (urdupoint/ pakistan point news-dec 16th, 2021) more west indies players tested positive for covid-19, the west Indian media reported on thursday

Both Pakistan and West Indies teams were due to play final t20i match on thursday (today)

The media reports said that some players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus

However, the Names of the players and staff members who tested positive for covid-19 were not shared with the media as no official statement was given by the cricket west indies.

A ocal private tv reported that contracted players will not be available for the third t20I, scheduled today.

it reported that three west indian players; including sheldon cottrell, roston chase and kyle mayers, along with a non coaching management person also contracted the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Roston Chase Media TV

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

52 seconds ago
 Buoyant Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-st ..

Buoyant Bayern out to extend Wolfsburg's losing-streak misery

2 minutes ago
 Thousands flee homes as typhoon lashes Philippines ..

Thousands flee homes as typhoon lashes Philippines

2 minutes ago
 'Beautiful laws' fail South Africa's queer migrant ..

'Beautiful laws' fail South Africa's queer migrants

2 minutes ago
 75 dead in Haiti truck explosion amid fears toll w ..

75 dead in Haiti truck explosion amid fears toll will rise

2 minutes ago
 Operator of leaking California pipeline charged wi ..

Operator of leaking California pipeline charged with negligence

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.