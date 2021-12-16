(@FahadShabbir)

The name of the players and staff members have been kept secret until the Cricket West Indies makes any official statement.

Both Pakistan and West Indies teams were due to play final t20i match on thursday (today)

The media reports said that some players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus

A ocal private tv reported that contracted players will not be available for the third t20I, scheduled today.

it reported that three west indian players; including sheldon cottrell, roston chase and kyle mayers, along with a non coaching management person also contracted the virus.