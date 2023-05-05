Western Allies Issue Joint Statement on Participation of Russian, Belarusian Athletes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Three dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine, have signed a joint statement on Thursday to inform the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that they have noted its recommendations with respect to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes with neutral status and will closely watch their implementation.

"We (...) have noted the recommended conditions of participation for individual neutral athletes and support personnel with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international sports competitions, and the accompanying press statement, published by the International Olympic Committee on 28 March 2023," the joint statement said. "While fully respecting the autonomy of sporting organizations, we will closely watch the implementation of the recommendations by the IOC and international sports federations over the coming weeks.

"

The countries said in the statement that they remain focused on ensuring that Russian and Belarusian athletes are "in no way appearing as representatives of their states."

Of the entire European Union, only Hungary, Malta, and Romania did not sign the joint statement, which was also signed by a number of non-European countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand.

The IOC's executive board agreed in March that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in Paris with neutral status unless they actively support the conflict in Ukraine.