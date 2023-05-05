UrduPoint.com

Western Allies Issue Joint Statement On Participation Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Western Allies Issue Joint Statement on Participation of Russian, Belarusian Athletes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Three dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine, have signed a joint statement on Thursday to inform the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that they have noted its recommendations with respect to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes with neutral status and will closely watch their implementation.

"We (...) have noted the recommended conditions of participation for individual neutral athletes and support personnel with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international sports competitions, and the accompanying press statement, published by the International Olympic Committee on 28 March 2023," the joint statement said. "While fully respecting the autonomy of sporting organizations, we will closely watch the implementation of the recommendations by the IOC and international sports federations over the coming weeks.

"

The countries said in the statement that they remain focused on ensuring that Russian and Belarusian athletes are "in no way appearing as representatives of their states."

Of the entire European Union, only Hungary, Malta, and Romania did not sign the joint statement, which was also signed by a number of non-European countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand.

The IOC's executive board agreed in March that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in Paris with neutral status unless they actively support the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Australia Sports Ukraine Russia Canada European Union Germany Paris United Kingdom Japan Romania United States Malta Hungary March International Olympic Committee New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

24 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

39 minutes ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

1 hour ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

1 hour ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.