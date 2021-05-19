UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westwood Would Listen If Super League Golf Made Rich Pitch

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:36 AM

Westwood would listen if Super League Golf made rich pitch

Lee Westwood will listen to any rich offers from Super League Golf, but the 48-year-old Englishman is more concerned with winning the PGA Championship than the upstart group

Kiawah Island, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Lee Westwood will listen to any rich offers from Super League Golf, but the 48-year-old Englishman is more concerned with winning the PGA Championship than the upstart group.

Westwood would be the second-oldest champion in major golf history if he could manage his first major victory this week at Kiawah Island, 107 days younger than record-setting American Julius Boros at the 1968 PGA.

With the 50-and-over Champions Tour nearer than his world number one days of 2010, Westwood said he hasn't seriously looked at what Super League is all about, with high-priced offers to lure top talent and threats of bans from existing tours for any who jump at the pitch -- reminding many of the failed European football Super League.

"There's pluses and minuses for everything," Westwood said Tuesday.

"They've obviously got a lot of money and they've come out and sent a few shock waves about and people that feel threatened are trying to combat it." Westwood said no one has offered him $50 million just yet.

"For me at nearly 50 it's a no-brainer, isn't it?" Westwood said. "If somebody stood here and offered me 50 million quid to play golf when I'm 48, it's a no-brainer." But then, leaving behind the established golf realm has extra costs.

"That's something you have to take into account. When all these things come along it's a balancing act," Westwood said.

"You've got to throw the balls in the air and juggle them for a while and see what comes up.

"You have to get all the facts together, first of all. I can see it from both sides, but I haven't really gone into depth in it." Westwood, whose 19 top-10 major finishes without a triumph include three runner-up efforts, says he likes how he is playing after runner-up efforts at Bay Hill and the Players Championship in March and a share of 21st last week at the US PGA Byron Nelson event.

"I like the way I'm swinging it. Every part of my game feels good," Westwood said.

"I don't know how I'm going to play from week to week, so it's in the lap of the gods really. I just try and get my game in as good a shape for each week as I can." Westwood says he still has the mindset to compete.

"Mentally up there I still feel like a 25-year-old with a few more creaks and groans when I get out of bed in the morning," Westwood said. "My game feels pretty much where it was late '90s." But he admits mid-40s players can lose the hunger he fights to retain.

"I think it's probably mental fatigue and losing the will to keep going out and working hard and practicing," he said. "Physically if you keep yourself in shape, you can go out there and hit as many balls at 48 as you could at 28, but do you want to and do you have the drive to do it.

"I think that's probably the first thing that goes."

Related Topics

Football World Threatened Nelson Tours Turkish Lira Money March Event All From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

11 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

41 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

56 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.