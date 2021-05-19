Westwood would listen if Super League Golf made rich pitch

Lee Westwood will listen to any rich offers from Super League Golf, but the 48-year-old Englishman is more concerned with winning the PGA Championship than the upstart group

Kiawah Island, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Lee Westwood will listen to any rich offers from Super League Golf, but the 48-year-old Englishman is more concerned with winning the PGA Championship than the upstart group.

Westwood would be the second-oldest champion in major golf history if he could manage his first major victory this week at Kiawah Island, 107 days younger than record-setting American Julius Boros at the 1968 PGA.

With the 50-and-over Champions Tour nearer than his world number one days of 2010, Westwood said he hasn't seriously looked at what Super League is all about, with high-priced offers to lure top talent and threats of bans from existing tours for any who jump at the pitch -- reminding many of the failed European football Super League.

"There's pluses and minuses for everything," Westwood said Tuesday.

"They've obviously got a lot of money and they've come out and sent a few shock waves about and people that feel threatened are trying to combat it." Westwood said no one has offered him $50 million just yet.

"For me at nearly 50 it's a no-brainer, isn't it?" Westwood said. "If somebody stood here and offered me 50 million quid to play golf when I'm 48, it's a no-brainer." But then, leaving behind the established golf realm has extra costs.

"That's something you have to take into account. When all these things come along it's a balancing act," Westwood said.

"You've got to throw the balls in the air and juggle them for a while and see what comes up.

"You have to get all the facts together, first of all. I can see it from both sides, but I haven't really gone into depth in it." Westwood, whose 19 top-10 major finishes without a triumph include three runner-up efforts, says he likes how he is playing after runner-up efforts at Bay Hill and the Players Championship in March and a share of 21st last week at the US PGA Byron Nelson event.

"I like the way I'm swinging it. Every part of my game feels good," Westwood said.

"I don't know how I'm going to play from week to week, so it's in the lap of the gods really. I just try and get my game in as good a shape for each week as I can." Westwood says he still has the mindset to compete.

"Mentally up there I still feel like a 25-year-old with a few more creaks and groans when I get out of bed in the morning," Westwood said. "My game feels pretty much where it was late '90s." But he admits mid-40s players can lose the hunger he fights to retain.

"I think it's probably mental fatigue and losing the will to keep going out and working hard and practicing," he said. "Physically if you keep yourself in shape, you can go out there and hit as many balls at 48 as you could at 28, but do you want to and do you have the drive to do it.

"I think that's probably the first thing that goes."