We've Dropped Players Unavailable For Bio-secure Bubble: Chief Selector Wasim

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket team chief selector Muhammad Wasim said on Sunday that the players, who were not available to join the bio-secure bubble on February 3, were considered unavailable for the selection for Pak T20 squad to play South Africa in a three match series.

"Unfortunately, the scenario is as such that every player has to join the bio-bubble on February 3, and if a player can't do so, it means he is unavailable. Same was the case with Muhammad Hafeez as he was not available for the bio-secure bubble, that's why he was dropped. There's no question on his performance", he told media men at a news conference here.

Regarding absence of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim from the squad, the chief selector said: "Shadab Khan is injured that's why he couldn't join the bio-secure bubble while Imad Wasim wanted to spend time with family, that's why he showed unavailability for the bio-secure bubble and that's why he too fell in the category for dropped players. Abdullah Shafiq and Muhammad Musa are two players, who were dropped from the team. Both need to play more domestic cricket and further improve their skills and game to cement the place in the national team," he added.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz have also been dropped for the series while the likes of Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and Aamer Yamin have been recalled. Four uncapped players – Zafar Gohar, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood and Amad Butt- have also been included into the squad with the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year in India.

"Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is not fully fit and also not in a good form as well. When we see his last performances, we will see he is not going well and his performance chart is consecutively declining.

Same is the case with Wahab Riaz, whose last performances are also not satisfactory.

"Danish Ali, Asif Ali and Aamer Yamin were included in the national side. For new bowl, we have best option in shape of Aamer Yamin and Amad Butt, as they play new ball very well while Amad also plays well in dead overs. Zafar Gohar also bats when the need arises so these all youngsters are very good and there is a need to give them confidence and they can emerge as future stars for Pakistan cricket," he said.

"In bowling department, we have included Hasan Ali for his brilliant all-round performances in domestic cricket as he proved his mettle for his side and also knocked our (selectors) doors well, that's why he was included in the side. We have also included Zahid Mehmood and Muhammad Nawaz and these new inclusions will surely help in strengthening our bowling department and hopefully it will deliver against the strong side like South Africa," the chief selector said.

All the three matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium with the squad alongside officials entering bio-secure bubble on February 3. Those who are also part of the second Test against South Africa will link up with the T20 team once the contest finishes.

Pakistan T2-I Squad for South Africa series: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood.

