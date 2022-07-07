UrduPoint.com

What Babar Azam Is Doing These Days?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 04:42 PM

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

The National team captain often shares his pictures on his social media accounts to keep his fans and friends updated about his activities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam often shares things for his fans on social media and keeps them updates about his activities.

Taking to Twitter, the national team captain has shared his picture enjoying nature and indirectly has motivated his fans and followers to remain close to the nature.

In the picture, he is seen on a sling swing at some courtyard, with greenary and plants all around.

He wrote, “Collect your thoughts, nature makes it more appealing,”.

A couple of days ago, he shared his two pictures with his friends and colleagues in which he is seen enjoying gossip on cricket and the matters of their mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Social Media Twitter Babar Azam All

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.