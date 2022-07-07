What Babar Azam is doing these days?

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam often shares things for his fans on social media and keeps them updates about his activities.

Taking to Twitter, the national team captain has shared his picture enjoying nature and indirectly has motivated his fans and followers to remain close to the nature.

In the picture, he is seen on a sling swing at some courtyard, with greenary and plants all around.

He wrote, “Collect your thoughts, nature makes it more appealing,”.

A couple of days ago, he shared his two pictures with his friends and colleagues in which he is seen enjoying gossip on cricket and the matters of their mutual interest.