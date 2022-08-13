What Babar Azam is doing these days?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan skipper has shared his latest pictures to inform his fans and friends what he is doing these days which is quite interesting.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam often shares interesting stuff and keeps his fans enganged on his social media account.

He also lauds those players who do not play cricket but make Pakistan proud through their achievements and titles.

Sometimes, he shares his own pictures telling his fans and friends about his day to day activities.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam has now shared his latest pictures in which he is seen exercising at a gym.



He has urged his fans to do exercise in their daily life.

Azam wrote, "Make it happen 🏋🏻‍♂️,".



Earlier, he shared some pictures doing practice and the reason is quite obvious as England team is all set for its tour to Pakistan





last week, Babar Azam managed to hang on to his mantle as the No.1 ranked T20I batter despite the fact a host of India stars made giant strides on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings.



India cruised to a 4-1 series triumph in the recently-completed T20I series against the West Indies and a bevy of their best performers cut into Babar's lead at the top of the batter rankings.

The ICC released the latest set of rankings on Wednesday and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were among the biggest movers as the race for the top ranking hots up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Men's T20I Batting Rankings

Iyer hit an impressive half-century during the fifth and final match of the series in Florida and was duly rewarded by jumping six places to 19th overall on the batter rankings.

Pant finished the series as the equal second leading run-scorer on 115 runs, with his quickfire 44 in the fourth match seeing the left-hander jump seven places to 59th.