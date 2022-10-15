UrduPoint.com

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma Say About Each Other?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2022 | 03:33 PM

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

Both Captains of Pakistan and India have beautifully described the bond between Pakistan and India.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) Despite hailing from different nations, Both Pakistan Captain Babar Azam and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma appeared to be friends as they heaped praise for each other throughout.

In a recent chat with a journalist, both Azam and Rohit beautifully described the bond between Pakistan and India.

Before the start of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, captains from all 16 teams spoke to the press in two groups in Melbourne.

The second group included West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, and Scotland captain Richard Berrington, as well as India captain Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam.

Babar Azam said, “Rohit Sharma is older than me. I try to take as much experience as possible from him as he has been playing for a long time,”.

While Rohit was of the view, “As Babar said... We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point in discussing it every time and creating that pressure within yourselves. Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we met them in the Asia Cup and now.

.. we talk about how things are back home, how the families are. Even our previous generation cricketers also told us the same thing. We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or are about to buy),”.

India and Pakistan are in the same group for the T20 World Cup Super-12 stage, which begins on October 22. They will begin their campaign against each other the following day in Melbourne. The last time India and Pakistan met in a World Cup match, India won by ten wickets, led by Babar Azam in Dubai. Since then, the two teams have met twice in the Asia Cup, with each winning once.

It is also a fact that cricketers from India and Pakistan get along very well. The tension, drama, pressure, and weight of expectations surrounding an India-Pakistan match do not affect the players' relationships on either side.

One of the highlights of the Asia Cup in UAE was the friendship between India's top stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant and Pakistan's mainstays Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and their coaches, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World Bangladesh UAE Dubai Car Melbourne Buy Same Craig South Africa Zimbabwe Shakib Al Hasan Virat Kohli KL Rahul Babar Azam Rishabh Pant Nicholas Pooran Turkish Lira October Afridi All From Top Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

50 minutes ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

2 hours ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

4 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.