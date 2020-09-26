UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What Comes Next Is 'bonus' For US Open Champion Thiem

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

What comes next is 'bonus' for US Open champion Thiem

It took Dominic Thiem 26 attempts to win his first Grand Slam title and now with the US Open crown in his collection, he admits what follows next will be "a bonus"

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :It took Dominic Thiem 26 attempts to win his first Grand Slam title and now with the US Open crown in his collection, he admits what follows next will be "a bonus".

The 27-year-old Austrian will be hoping to make it back-to-back major triumphs at Roland Garros which gets underway on Sunday.

Should world number one, and 2016 champion, Novak Djokovic, or 12-time winner Rafael Nadal unexpectedly falter, it is Thiem who is most likely to benefit.

"I felt great coming here because I've achieved such a big goal. I mean, at one point whatever comes now is somehow a bonus," the world number three said on Friday.

"On the other hand, I want to do the best I can in every single tournament I play.

"Especially here in Roland Garros I had four crazy years with two semi finals, two finals. I love the conditions here. I love the whole tournament.

" Thiem has lost the last two finals in Paris to Nadal as well as the 2017 semi-final against the Spaniard.

He also fell at the last-four stage to Djokovic in 2016.

Thiem missed the Italian Open in Rome in the immediate aftermath of his victory in New York.

That left him without any claycourt tennis since a quarter-final run in Rio back in February before the coronavirus brought the season to a halt.

Like Nadal, Thiem has also expressed reservations over the new Wilson ball being used at Roland Garros this year.

Nadal complained they are too heavy and could cause physical damage.

"I practiced two days at home with the ball. Now, of course, here. I'm little bit sad because the Babolat at Roland Garros, it was my favourite ball, it was perfect," explained Thiem.

"The Wilson ball is good, it's just a little bit slower. It gets a little bit bigger after a while.

Related Topics

Tennis World Paris Rome New York Rafael Nadal February Sunday 2017 2016 Best US Open Love Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Northern and Balochistan squads loaded with star p ..

19 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC is reflection of p ..

4 minutes ago

FNC, UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group explore ..

6 minutes ago

Lebanon detains man over four slain soldiers

3 minutes ago

Ukraine to Suspend Organizers of Training Flights ..

6 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi directs strict action against any Mannin ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.