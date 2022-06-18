What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Skipper says he is regretting as one does not simply resist cheat meals.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has expressed his feelings about tackling the challenge of maintaining fitness.

He took to Twitter and shared his picture with caption, "Regretting the "One does not simply resist cheat meals" 😥