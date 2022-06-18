UrduPoint.com

What Does Babar Azam Say About Fitness Challenge?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 04:03 PM

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

The Pakistan Skipper says he is regretting as one does not simply resist cheat meals.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has expressed his feelings about tackling the challenge of maintaining fitness.

He took to Twitter and shared his picture with caption, "Regretting the "One does not simply resist cheat meals" 😥

co/aIiJUUjYJi,"">https://t.co/aIiJUUjYJi,".

In the picture, the skipper is seen tiring and regretting over resistance to cheat meals.

