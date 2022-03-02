What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 41 year old all rounder who has announced his next job on Twitter says he loves his new job.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has assumed his post-retirement duties as the mega event Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez who is also known as professor will perform the duty of pick and drop of children for school. Super League (PSL).

The professor who is a family man and father to three kids has said that he loves his new job.

He wrote, “Dropping off kids to school. Post retirement 1st assignment taken over [.

..] M loving it,”.

In the recently concluded PSL’s seventh edition, professor grabbed huge praise after excellent performance in the final match of Pakistan

He also completed 200 wickets in the T20 format after he dismissed Multan Sultans' opener, Shan Masood, in the PSL qualifier between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

Hafeez announced his retirement earlier this year on January 3 after conclusion of ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2021.