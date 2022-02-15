What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fast bowler in an interview has disclosed that what is his nickname and how does he lead his life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Fast bowler Haris Rauf has opened up about his personal life, his likes and activities.

In an interview shared by Pakistan Super League (PSL) on its Twitter handle, the pacer has disclosed that the players have given him nickname as Hari. He says that he is aggressive, simple and honest.

The player has also says that he likes to enjoy by visiting different areas with friends. Haris says that he likes Pakistan the most and in sweets, he likes Gajjar Halwa while fast and furious his favorite movie. He plays cricket but likes football.

Haris says that he likes to play world cup matches and especially the matches against India.