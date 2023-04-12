Close
What Najam Sethi Says About Babar Azam’s Captaincy Of All Formats?

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:39 PM

What Najam Sethi says about Babar Azam’s captaincy of all formats?  

The Pakistan Cricket Board captain says he has considered the pros and cons of removing him, and would be guided by the selectors and head coach.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) PCB chairman Najam Sethi attempted to address the speculation surrounding the role of Babar Azam, confirming him as Pakistan's all-format captain for now.

This has become a source of instability for the Pakistan side since Sethi took over. Sethi tweeted that everyone should support Babar and not make the matter controversial in the interests of the national team. However, Sethi's tweets did not provide complete backing for the Pakistan captain, as he acknowledged that he had considered the pros and cons of removing him, and would be guided by the selectors and head coach.

Sethi stated that the decision to retain Babar Azam as captain had been discussed for months in the media and cricketing circles.

As the decision ultimately lies with the Chairman, he sought the views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and Haroon Rashid. Both Committees agreed that the status quo should be retained. Sethi subsequently publicly stated this position and will be guided by the success or failure of the current state of affairs. He will also be guided by the advice of the Selectors, Director cricket Ops, and Head Coach going forward.

Pakistan rested a core of senior players including Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi for a recent T20I series against Afghanistan. Shadab Khan, the official vice-captain, took over as captain, but Pakistan lost the series 2-1. As a white-ball series against New Zealand approaches, the seniors have returned to the squad, with Babar resuming the captaincy.

