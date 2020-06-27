What now for Liverpool after ending Premier League title drought?

Liverpool's romp to a first league title in 30 years with a record seven games of the season remaining could herald a golden new era for the Reds with Jurgen Klopp at the helm

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Liverpool's romp to a first league title in 30 years with a record seven games of the season remaining could herald a golden new era for the Reds with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Klopp has delivered the holy grail of a long-awaited league title to Anfield, a year after winning the club's sixth European Cup.

Further records could yet tumble before the season is out, with Liverpool on course for an all-time high Premier League points tally and the biggest-ever margin of victory.

A 23-point gap to Manchester City is all the more remarkable given how Pep Guardiola's men themselves have raised the bar in recent seasons.

"How is it possible anybody is 20 points ahead of this team?" Klopp himself said after watching City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley on Monday.

City's brilliance has pushed Liverpool to new heights.

Even during the trophy-laden 1970s and 80s at Anfield, Liverpool never amassed as many points as they have in losing just two of their past 70 league games.

A 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday was a 23rd consecutive Premier League win at home.

"It is not over yet, that's the good thing," said an emotional Klopp, who extended his contract until 2024 earlier this season. "The team all look like they have a good few years in their legs."The club have also tied down a core group of key players to long contracts over the past two years.