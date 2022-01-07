UrduPoint.com

What Skipper’s Father Say After He Won Cricketer Of The Year 2021?  

, ,  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 04:49 PM

What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer of the Year 2021?    

Azam Siddiqui, the father of the national skipper, also appreciates unity among the players, saying that it is unity of the players that uplifted the team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Azam Siddiqui, the father of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, gave a special message after his son won received ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award from Pakistan cricket board.

Taking to Instagram, Azam Siddiqui shared a photo of the national captain which accompanied a long note in which he complimented all of the award-winning players of the Pakistan team.

He wrote, "I am as thrilled for Muhammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi winning the awards as I am for Babar,".

He also said, "It is not because Babar is my son — and also the captain — but if we put Babar aside, I can still say with confidence that the Pakistan team is quickly becoming the best team in the world Inshallah,".

He also appreciated unity among the players, saying that one of the reasons why Pakistan team was excelling was that there were good players that played "in unity, with honesty and have trust among each other".

He further said, "By Allah's grace, this young team will win a lot of matches for Pakistan,".

Siddiqui also praised the squad, commenting that how young and old had friendly ties and standing by each other.

He went on to say that the players joke around an make merry off the field and when they land at a ground they show excellent performance for their victory. The players supported each other, he added. He also gave due credit to the management and PCB officials for extending support to the players and uplifting of the whole squad.

The father of the skipper was sure that the team would continue to win more matches and series.

Many other players were awarded for their performance and among them was also Muhammad Rizwan who was named as the most valuable player and the best T20 International Cricketer of the year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World PCB Young Babar Azam Afridi All From Best Unity Foods Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to ..

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to bold scene

15 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel Aft ..

China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel After 2+2 Security Talks

8 minutes ago
 Govt ensures uninterrupted gas supply to fertilize ..

Govt ensures uninterrupted gas supply to fertilizer industry to promote agricult ..

8 minutes ago
 Macron Says to Hold Talks With Putin In Coming Day ..

Macron Says to Hold Talks With Putin In Coming Days

8 minutes ago
 Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhst ..

Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's week of violent unrest

Kazakhstan's week of violent unrest

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.