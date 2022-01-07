What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer of the Year 2021?    

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Azam Siddiqui, the father of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, gave a special message after his son won received ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award from Pakistan cricket board.

Taking to Instagram, Azam Siddiqui shared a photo of the national captain which accompanied a long note in which he complimented all of the award-winning players of the Pakistan team.

He wrote, "I am as thrilled for Muhammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi winning the awards as I am for Babar,".

He also said, "It is not because Babar is my son — and also the captain — but if we put Babar aside, I can still say with confidence that the Pakistan team is quickly becoming the best team in the world Inshallah,".

He also appreciated unity among the players, saying that one of the reasons why Pakistan team was excelling was that there were good players that played "in unity, with honesty and have trust among each other".

He further said, "By Allah's grace, this young team will win a lot of matches for Pakistan,".

Siddiqui also praised the squad, commenting that how young and old had friendly ties and standing by each other.

He went on to say that the players joke around an make merry off the field and when they land at a ground they show excellent performance for their victory. The players supported each other, he added. He also gave due credit to the management and PCB officials for extending support to the players and uplifting of the whole squad.

The father of the skipper was sure that the team would continue to win more matches and series.

Many other players were awarded for their performance and among them was also Muhammad Rizwan who was named as the most valuable player and the best T20 International Cricketer of the year.