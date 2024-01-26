Open Menu

What They Said: Reaction To Jurgen Klopp Leaving Liverpool Announcement

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 05:45 PM

What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement

Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world by announcing on Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world by announcing on Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Reaction has come from players and coaches across Europe:

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Jurgen!" - Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It is really shocking news. Kloppo is one of the very best coaches in the world and wherever he was, he always managed to put his stamp on the clubs that he was with, whether it was Mainz, Dortmund or now Liverpool, and I experienced that in England myself." - Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.

"Thankfully I know Jurgen pretty well and I know that no matter what decisions he has made in his life so far, he has thought them through very carefully and that is why I am sure that this decision feels like the right one for him.

"He is an outstanding person, an incredible coach and I was very lucky to be able to watch him up close and get to know him.

"He has shaped us and our club like no other over the past few years and he did exactly the same at Liverpool." - Edin Terzic, coach of Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund.

"I have great respect for this decision... this shows once again that Jurgen is exceptional." - Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, speaking to SID, AFP's German sports subsidiary.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Europe Twitter German Liverpool Mainz Dortmund Man Same From Best Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

33 seconds ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

55 seconds ago
 Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

20 minutes ago
 DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices ..

DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process

6 minutes ago
 Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Te ..

Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test

6 minutes ago
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circ ..

QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30

6 minutes ago
 SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape o ..

SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG ..

57 seconds ago
 After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowe ..

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..

38 minutes ago
 Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong su ..

Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades

58 seconds ago
 President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

1 hour ago
 Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records s ..

Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records sparked by US data

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports