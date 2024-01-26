What They Said: Reaction To Jurgen Klopp Leaving Liverpool Announcement
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world by announcing on Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Reaction has come from players and coaches across Europe:
"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Jurgen!" - Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"It is really shocking news. Kloppo is one of the very best coaches in the world and wherever he was, he always managed to put his stamp on the clubs that he was with, whether it was Mainz, Dortmund or now Liverpool, and I experienced that in England myself." - Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.
"Thankfully I know Jurgen pretty well and I know that no matter what decisions he has made in his life so far, he has thought them through very carefully and that is why I am sure that this decision feels like the right one for him.
"He is an outstanding person, an incredible coach and I was very lucky to be able to watch him up close and get to know him.
"He has shaped us and our club like no other over the past few years and he did exactly the same at Liverpool." - Edin Terzic, coach of Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund.
"I have great respect for this decision... this shows once again that Jurgen is exceptional." - Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, speaking to SID, AFP's German sports subsidiary.
