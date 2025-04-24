What Will Be Future Of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 And Champions Trophy 2029?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:12 PM
Indian media report that despite presence of over 700,000 troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam area has raised serious concerns over security of international teams
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) Following the recent Pahalgam incident, India's hosting rights for major upcoming cricket tournaments including the Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026, and Champions Trophy 2029, are reportedly at risk.
The Indian media reported that despite the presence of over 700,000 troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir, a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area has raised serious concerns over the security of international teams.
The threat environment further intensified after Indian national team head coach and ruling party politician Gautam Gambhir reportedly received death threats. The development has cast serious doubts over the safety of foreign players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In response to the incident, India exhibited its usual hostility by hastily blaming Pakistan without conducting any independent investigation.
Under the government pressure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly refused to engage in any cricketing activities with Pakistan.
A BCCI spokesperson stated that due to security concerns, the board has decided not to play any cricket with Pakistan. The spokesperson also warned that even the scheduled Pakistan-India matches in upcoming ICC events could be reconsidered.
The incident in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives in a shooting attack, has led to heightened political and sporting tensions.
Despite lacking evidence, the Indian government and cricket board have blamed Pakistan and have opted to boycott bilateral cricket engagements, further escalating the regional cricketing standoff.
Recent Stories
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 2029?4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records36 minutes ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India1 hour ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records18 hours ago
-
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping19 hours ago
-
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph20 hours ago
-
USA coaches join hands with FBBA for Basketball training camp in Islamabad22 hours ago
-
HBL PSL X: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets22 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested22 hours ago
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation23 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago
-
South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner1 day ago