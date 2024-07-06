Open Menu

Wheel-Chair Tennis Camps Ends Amidst Great Fun

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wheel-Chair Tennis Development Coaching Camp concluded here at the synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wheel-Chair Tennis Development Coaching Camp concluded here at the synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association under the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative Coaching Camp organized the camp, wherein more than 30 wheel-chair players including male and female participated.

Haji Malik Umar Daraz Khalil, who was the chief guest on this occasion, distributed certificates to the players participating in the camp along with Badminton Association General Secretary Haji Amjad Khan, Senior Vice President of Table Tennis Association, Kifayatullah, Vice President of KP Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil, Malik Imtiaz Khalil, Maulana Tariq, Maulana Humayun, Arshad Hussain and Muhammad Farooq.

A month-long coaching camp organized under the auspices ITF Wheelchair Tennis Department program in which 30 wheelchair players from different parts of KP participated. Along with them, Level-2 coaches Nauman, Shehryar Khan, Zakir Ullah, Roman Gul, Shakirullah also supervised this camp.

Among the female players participating in the camp are Tajmina, Gul Meena, Rubina, Hasna, Sana, Gulnaz, Bina, Lubna, Gulshan, Mahnoor, Jannat Ul Mawa and male players include Engineer Irfan Khan, Akmal Khan, Zakirullah, Ehsan, Abdullah Jan, Salman Khan, Abdullah, Mubeen, Habib-ur-Rehman, Irfan Khan, Zakir Khan, and Shams Smith.

