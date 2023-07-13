Open Menu

Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Pushed To September

Muhammad Rameez Published July 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 pushed to September

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The second edition of the Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 has been pushed to September due to the expected heavy rains in Nepal during the ongoing month, the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) said on Thursday.

The event, being hosted by Pakistan at the neutral venue of Kathmandu, Nepal, was earlier scheduled to take place during the ongoing month.

"The month of July is considered a rainy season in Kathmandu. Hence, we have decided to move the tournament to September," PWCC President Rookhsana Rajpoot told APP on Thursday.

Earlier, the PWCC had said that it was all set to host the event in Pakistan but due to some issues, it was decided to shift it to Nepal.

Rookhsana said every effort would be made to make the event a real success. "We will try to ensure fans enjoy exciting contests during the event," she added.

The matches will be played at the two grounds in Kathmandu. Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will participate in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, a PWCC delegation met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. Member of the National Assembly Kishwar Zahra of Muttahida Qaumi Movement was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The PWCC delegation was comprised of captain Muhammad Zeeshan, vice-captain Syed Arslan Ahmed, Sajid Ali Abbasi, Imran Amin and Warseemuddin Sheikh.

Promotion of wheelchair cricket, holding of tournaments at the regional level, encouragement of wheelchair cricketers and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Sindh governor said the PWCC's efforts for the promotion of wheelchair cricket were commendable. He assured all-possible support for the development of wheelchair cricket. He said the preparation of world-class players was the need of the hour.

Rookhsana told him that Pakistan was the reigning Asian champion as it won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019. "We are confident our team will repeat their past feat to retain the title," she added.

