Wheelchair Cricket: Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords Declared Joint Winners Of CPL

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords were declared joint winners of the first edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) after the final between the two top wheelchair-bound teams was abandoned due to a heavy downpour in the city on Thursday

Both the teams were scheduled to lock horns at 9:00 AM at Rawal Cricket Ground Rawalpindi but the fixture could not go ahead as planned as the play was not possible due to continuous rain and a wet outfield.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab organized the three-day event.

A total of four outfits - Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords, Murree Hawks and Islamabad Kings featured in the event. The country's top-notch wheelchair players along with budding wheelchair-bound cricketers were part of the participating teams.

Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords had made it to the final after finishing top at the points table.

The apital Premier League endedGroup Head of Bank of Punjab, Ijaz ur Rehman, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away trophy to the winning teams. He also distributed prizes among the standout performers.

