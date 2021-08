Wheelchair fencer Li Hao won the first gold medal for China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

TOKYO, Aug. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Wheelchair fencer Li Hao won the first gold medal for China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, beating Artem Manko of Ukraine 15-12 in the final of the men's sabre individual category A.